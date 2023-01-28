Editors of 43 Things

43 Things began with three friends who wanted to start a company but didn’t know what that company should do. The Robots (as they call themselves) made lists of their own goals outside of work. When they began sharing their lists of goals, they discovered that sharing their lists was more exciting than the work they were contemplating. And so 43 Things was born.

Lia Steakley is a journalist and regular contributor to Seattle Metropolitan magazine and has written for wired and Business 2.0 magazines. She lives in Seattle.