Edith Wharton

Edith Wharton (1862-1937) was an American novelist, short story writer, playwright, and designer. She drew upon her insider’s knowledge of New York’s upper class to realistically portray their lives and morals in the Gilded Age. She was the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Literature in 1921.



Anita Brookner is the Booker Prize-winning author of The Hotel du Lac. She lives in England.

