Edie Melson is a sought after writing instructor, including serving as the codirector of the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference, as well as a popular faculty member at numerous others. She’s the author of While My Soldier Serves, has published thousands of articles over the years, and has a popular writing blog, The Write Conversation. Edie is the Senior Editor for Novel Rocket and the Social Media Mentor for My Book Therapy, as well as the Social Media Director for Southern Writers Magazine. Edie lives in Simpsonville, South Carolina.