Ed Tronick, PhD





Claudia M. Gold, MD, is a pediatrician and writer with a long-standing interest in addressing children's mental health needs in a preventive model. She practiced general and behavioral pediatrics for over 20 years, and currently specializes in infant-parent mental health. She is the author of Keeping Your Child in Mind, The Silenced Child, and The Developmental Science of Early Childhood. She writes regularly for Psychology Today, and speaks frequently to a wide range of audiences. She is on the faculty of the Infant-Parent Mental Health Fellowship Program at the University of Massachusetts Boston and the Brazelton Institute at Boston Children's Hospital.







is a developmental and clinical psychologist, and the co-founder of the Child Development Unit at Boston Children's hospital and the Touchpoints Program with T. Berry Brazelton. He is currently a University Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of Massachusetts Boston, a Research Associate in Newborn Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and director of the Infant-Parent Mental Health Fellowship Program at the University of Massachusetts Boston, which has trained more than 500 interdisciplinary practitioners from all over the world. He has co-authored and authored five books and more than 450 scientific papers on infant neuro-behavior, social-emotional development, cross-cultural parenting practices, and the Still-Face paradigm, which he developed.