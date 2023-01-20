It has been Ed Robinson and wife Carolyn’s dream that every family can own a home and a little land. Their classic book, The “Have-More” Plan, was written in the 1940’s. The book has been kept in print unchanged because it is still, after 50 years, a useful reference for the home gardener. Over 500,000 people have now discovered how to do things in ways that work simply and well. Ed said, ” …poultry, goats, lettuce, and home canning haven’t changed much in the generation since The “Have-More” Plan was first published. Today home gardening seems on the verge of a giant step forward: We can now get more produce on small plots by using plastic cover-ups over raised beds to extend growing seasons. This ushers in a new era for home production.”

It has been Ed Robinson and wife Carolyn’s dream that every family can own a home and a little land. Their classic book, The “Have-More” Plan, was written in the 1940’s. The book has been kept in print unchanged because it is still, after 50 years, a useful reference for the home gardener. Over 500,000 people have now discovered how to do things in ways that work simply and well.