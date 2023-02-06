Ed Begley

Ed Begley, Jr. is an American actor and environmental activist. He has appeared in hundreds of films, television shows, and stage performances. He played Dr. Victor Ehrlich on the television series St. Elsewhere from 1982 to 1988. The role earned him six consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award nomination. Since 1970, Begley has been an environmentalist, well known for his travels in an electric car, reducing trash and recycling, and becoming a vegan. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife Rachelle Carson.



