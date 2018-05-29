Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Earl Thompson
Earl Thompson also wrote the novels Tattoo and Caldo Largo. His first novel, A Garden of Sand, was nominated for a National Book Award.Read More
By the Author
A Garden of Sand
Destitution, hunger, cruelty, rootlessness-all the odds stand against Jacky, the young boy at the center of this powerful, popular American classic, yet still he prevails.…