E.T.A. Hoffmann

E. T. A. Hoffman (1776-1822) was a short-story writer and novelist who ranked among the major figures of German romanticism. He was also a composer, designer, music critic, and a conductor of the Leipzig and Dresden operas. He is best known for creating the story of the Nutcracker, which was set to music by Peter Llyich Tchaikovsky in 1892, becoming an instant classic. Don Daily illustrated many classic children’s books and anthologies for Courage Books. He also created posters for many films, including The Lone Ranger, The Great Santini, and Roots. Daily’s work has appeared in such magazines as Reader’s Digest, Cosmopolitan, and Good Housekeeping.