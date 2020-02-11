E. Latimer lives on Vancouver Island with her husband, one small, destructive child and a cat name Muse. Her first novel, The Strange and Deadly Portraits of Bryony Gray, was published by Tundra Books. She can usually be found camped out in a coffee shop or the local library. When she’s not writing, talking about writing, or daydreaming about writing, she makes vlogs with the Word Nerds, drinks too much tea, and reads excessively.