Dwight Evan Young
Dwight Evan Young is a writer and multimedia artist residing in Philadelphia with his partner (and creative collaborator), musical instruments, and what is possibly too many LEGOs. His work usually falls under the umbrellas of horror, sci-fi, and weird fiction. Aside from prose he dabbles in film, music, scripts, poetry, and a variety of avant-garde projects. You can find Dwight on Instagram (@TheDwilightZone), Twitter (@DwightEvanYoung), or by walking into the woods when the fog is thick and whispering his name backwards.Read More
