Drew Conroy
Drew Conroy, PhD, is a professor at the University of New Hampshire. He has been teaching applied animal science for 25 years and has produced six educational videos on training oxen and making yokes. Conroy and his family also raise rare American Milking Devon cattle and train oxen in Maine. He and his teams have been featured in numerous movies and magazines.
Oxen
Versatile as well as powerful, oxen can plow fields, haul stones, assist in logging, and improve roads. This comprehensive guide covers all aspects of selecting,…