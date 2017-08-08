Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dr. Sheila Schuller Coleman

Sheila Schuller Coleman has a doctorate in educational leadership and administration. For over a decade she has worked in both the public and private school arenas, mentoring schoolteachers, principals, and preschool directors. Sheila is currently the director of family ministries at the Crystal Cathedral and superintendent of Crystal Cathedrals Schools. She lives in Southern California with her husband, Jim. You can contact Sheila and read her column at http://www.crystalcathedral.org/Sheila.
