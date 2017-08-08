Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dr. Sheila Schuller Coleman
Sheila Schuller Coleman has a doctorate in educational leadership and administration. For over a decade she has worked in both the public and private school arenas, mentoring schoolteachers, principals, and preschool directors. Sheila is currently the director of family ministries at the Crystal Cathedral and superintendent of Crystal Cathedrals Schools. She lives in Southern California with her husband, Jim. You can contact Sheila and read her column at http://www.crystalcathedral.org/Sheila.Read More
By the Author
Mommy Power
Many women struggle with being mothers. The great joys of parenting are hindered by harsh self-doubt and a chronic lack of physical and emotional energy.…
Mommy Grace
Universally, mothers tend to feel they are not good enough at parenting and fear they are harming their children by not being perfect. In Mommy…