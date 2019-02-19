Dr. Kevin Elko

Kevin Elko consults with and speaks to Fortune 500 companies and NFL and BCS sports teams. His powerful combination of inspiration and insight has proven vital to the success of his top clients including ING, The Hartford, the New York Giants, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is the author of Nerves of Steel, The Pep Talk, True Greatness, and Touchdown. Kevin lives in Presto, Pennsylvania.



Bill Beausay is an accomplished author and speaker on personal growth and professional success. He is the author of over ten books including three national best sellers. Dr. Beausay served as the Director of Research and Development at the Academy of Sports Psychology before becoming a full time speaker and writer. He lives in Denver, Colorado.