Dr. Craig Evans is Professor of New Testament at Acadia Divinity college of Acadia University in Nova Scotia, Canada. He received his M. Div. from Western Baptist Seminary in Portland, Oregon, and his M.A. and Ph.D. in Biblical Studies from Claremont Graduate University in southern California. A well-known evangelical scholar throughout the world, he is an elected member of the prestigious SNTS, a society dedicated to New Testament studies.