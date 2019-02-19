Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dr. Craig Evans
Dr. Craig Evans is Professor of New Testament at Acadia Divinity college of Acadia University in Nova Scotia, Canada. He received his M. Div. from Western Baptist Seminary in Portland, Oregon, and his M.A. and Ph.D. in Biblical Studies from Claremont Graduate University in southern California. A well-known evangelical scholar throughout the world, he is an elected member of the prestigious SNTS, a society dedicated to New Testament studies.
By the Author
God Speaks
Dr. Craig Evans opens the door to the inquiring mind as to why 1) God chose to create the Bible, 2) those vital things we…