Dr. Alfonso Martinez Arias, Ph.D.
Alfonso Martinez Arias is ICREA Research Professor in the department of systems bioengineering of the Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona. The recipient of numerous awards, he is coauthor of the biology textbook Principles of Development, which was awarded the Royal Society of Biology book prize. He lives in Barcelona, Spain.Read More
The Master Builder
A leading developmental biologist argues that cells, not DNA, hold the key to understanding life’s past and present What defines who we are? For decades,…