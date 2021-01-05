Douglas London

Douglas London is a retired Senior CIA Operations Officer and an Adjunct Associate Professor at Georgetown University's Center for Security Studies. Over the course of his 34 years in CIA's Clandestine Service, almost 17 of which were in the foreign field as a recruiter and agent handler, his time was predominantly in the Middle East, South and Central Asia, and Africa, including three assignments as a Chief of Station, the President's senior intelligence officer at post, and Chief of Base in a South Asia conflict zone. Assignments at CIA Headquarters included executive positions such as CIA's Counterrorism Chief for South and SouthWest Asia; Chief for Terrorist Finance, Arms and Weapons of Mass Destruction; Chief of North Africa Operations; and Chief of Operations for CIA's Information Operations Center. London was decorated with the CIA's Career Intelligence Medal, the McCone Award, and multiple unit and individual citations. Follow him on Twitter @douglaslondon5