Douglas K. Smith
Douglas K. Smith is a private consultant who has worked with such corporations as AmEx, Duracell, IBM, and Nabisco. Along with The Wisdom of Teams, his books include Fumbling the Future: How Xerox Invented Then Ignored the First Personal Computer. He holds a B.A. from Yale and a J.D. from Harvard. He lives in Millbrook, New York.
