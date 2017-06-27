Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Douglas K. Smith is a private consultant who has worked with such corporations as AmEx, Duracell, IBM, and Nabisco. Along with The Wisdom of Teams, his books include Fumbling the Future: How Xerox Invented Then Ignored the First Personal Computer. He holds a B.A. from Yale and a J.D. from Harvard. He lives in Millbrook, New York.
