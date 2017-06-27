Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Taking Charge Of Change
Ten Principles For Managing People And Performance
Cooking up great ideas of how things ought to be is easy. Getting things to actually change is hard, especially in large, complex organizations. The meeting about ”the new vision” goes over fine, then everyone drifts back to his or her office and nothing changes. This book provides the diagnostic tools managers need to assess their particular needs for change, and then the tool kit required to implement the changes one wants to see.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use