Doug Brod

Doug Brod is the former editor-in-chief of SPIN magazine and was a senior editor at Entertainment Weekly for 11 years. Brod has taught journalism at New York University, made numerous appearances as a music expert on radio and television, was a producer of the daily MTV comedy-music series Oddville, MTV, and has written for Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Details, The Village Voice, and other top media outlets. He lives in Toronto.