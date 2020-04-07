Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Doug Brod
Doug Brod is the former editor-in-chief of SPIN magazine and was a senior editor at Entertainment Weekly for 11 years. Brod has taught journalism at New York University, made numerous appearances as a music expert on radio and television, was a producer of the daily MTV comedy-music series Oddville, MTV, and has written for Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Details, The Village Voice, and other top media outlets. He lives in Toronto.Read More
By the Author
They Just Seem a Little Weird
A veteran music journalist explores how four legendary rock bands-KISS, Cheap Trick, Aerosmith, and Starz-laid the foundation for two diametrically opposed subgenres: hair metal in…