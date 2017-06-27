Dorothy Sterling
Dorothy Sterling is well known for her books on black history and culture, including Freedom Train: The Story of Harriet Tubman, We Are Your Sisters: Black Women in the Nineteenth Century, and Speak Out in Thunder Tones: Letters and Other Writings by Black Northerners, 1787-1865.Read More
By the Author
Speak Out In Thunder Tones
This impressive collection, drawn from a wealth of original research into previously untapped sources—including letters, diaries, memoirs, speeches, poems, songs, newspaper articles, advertisements, a ship's…
The Making Of An Afro-american
Decades before Marcus Garvey, W. E. B. Du Bois, and Malcolm X, Martin Robison Delany (1812–1885) proclaimed his pride in being black, and demanded not…
The Trouble They Seen
Most histories of Reconstruction deal primarily with political issues and the larger conflicts between Democrats and Republicans, notherners and southerners. The Trouble They Seen departs…