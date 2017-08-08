Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dorothy Roberts
Dorothy Roberts is a professor at Northwestern University School of Law and a fellow at the university’s Institute for Policy Research. She lives with her family in Evanston, Illinois.
By the Author
Shattered Bonds
Shattered Bonds is a stirring account of a worsening American social crisis--the disproportionate representation of black children in the U.S. foster care system and its…