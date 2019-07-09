Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Doris Stevens

ANGELA P. DODSON is an independent editor, writer and consultant. She founded an editorial services company, Editorsoncall LLC, in 2012. Angela is a former senior editor for the New York Times, where she worked as an editor for 11 years. She is a former executive editor of Black Issues Book Review.
Read More Arrow Icon