Dore Ashton
Dore Ashton‘s books include A Joseph Cornell Album, Picasso on Art, A Critical Study of Philip Guston, A Fable of Modern Art, The New York School, Noguchi East and West, and A Reading of Modern Art. She lives in New York City.Read More
By the Author
About Rothko
As the Washington Post says, "Dore Ashton brings the reader to the very core of Mark Rothko's art." She draws on her countless interviews with…
Picasso On Art
An anthology of Pablo Picasso's statements about art"Every page explodes with curt, outrageous aphorisms that confounded one's comfortable idees recues. Lipchitz maintains that Picasso refused…