Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Doogie Horner
Doogie Horner is an author, illustrator, and comedian. His previous books are 100 Ghosts: A Gallery of Harmless Haunts and Everything Explained Through Flowcharts, and his humor writing and illustration have appeared in Wired, Fast Company, Playboy, McSweeney’s, The Believer, The London Times, and BoingBoing. He lives in New York City.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Some Very Interesting Cats Perhaps You Weren't Aware Of
A completely original and funny new take on cats. Doogie Horner, a writer and illustrator, knows just what it is about cats that so obsesses…