Doogie Horner

Doogie Horner is an author, illustrator, and comedian. His previous books are 100 Ghosts: A Gallery of Harmless Haunts and Everything Explained Through Flowcharts, and his humor writing and illustration have appeared in Wired, Fast Company, Playboy, McSweeney’s, The Believer, The London Times, and BoingBoing. He lives in New York City.
           
 
