Donna Hylton
Donna Hylton is a women’s rights activist, criminal justice reform advocate and accomplished public speaker. She helps women who have experienced traumatic events in to overcome their past traumas and transform their lives.Read More
Kristine Gasbarre is a celebrity interviewer and a culture and lifestyle contributor to women’s print and digital publications. A graduate of John Carroll University in Cleveland and Fordham University in New York City, she holds degrees in psychology and media studies, and she lives in Brooklyn, New York.
By the Author
A Little Piece of Light
Random Family meets Orange Is the New Black in A Little Piece of Light, a memoir of survival, redemption, hope, and sisterhood from a bold…