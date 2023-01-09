Free shipping on orders $35+
Donia Bijan
Donia Bijan is the author of the novel The Last Days of Café Leila and the memoir Maman’s Homesick Pie. She graduated from UC Berkeley and Le Cordon Bleu. After presiding over many of San Francisco's acclaimed restaurants and earning awards for her French-inspired cuisine, in 1994 she opened her own restaurant, L'amie Donia, in Palo Alto. Since closing her restaurant, she divides her days between teaching and writing.
The Last Days of Café Leila
“A glorious treat awaits you at the literary table of Donia Bijan.” —Adriana Trigiani Set against the backdrop of Iran’s rich, turbulent history, this exquisite debut…
Maman's Homesick Pie
"A lavish taste of Persian culture and cuisine . . . [A] compelling, poignant and most delectable book."—BookPage For Donia Bijan’s family, food has been…