Donald G. Dutton
Donald G. Dutton, Ph.D., is a psychology professor at the University of British Columbia and the director of the Assaultive Husbands Program in Vancouver.
Susan K. Golant is the author of 13 books including Helping Yourself Help Others, with Rosalylnn Carter.
Susan K. Golant is the author of 13 books including Helping Yourself Help Others, with Rosalylnn Carter.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Batterer
What kind of man deliberately hurts the woman he loves? Drawing on his pathbreaking studies of more than seven hundred abusive men, as well as…