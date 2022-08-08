Dionne Ford

Dionne Ford is an NEA creative writing fellow and the co-editor of the anthology Slavery's Descendants: Shared Legacies of Race and Reconciliation (Rutgers University Press). Her work has appeared in the New York Times, LitHub, More, Rumpus, and Ebony and won awards from the National Association of Black Journalists and the Newswomen's Club of New York. Other honors include grants from the Sustainable Arts Foundation and the Geraldine R. Dodge foundation and fellowships from the MacDowell Colony, Yaddo, Hedgebrook, and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. She has an MFA in creative writing from New York University. She lives in New Jersey.