Dietrich Dorner
Dietrich Dörner is professor of psychology at the University of Bamberg, an authority on cognitive behavior, and winner of the Leibniz Prize, Germany's highest science award.
By the Author
The Logic Of Failure
Why do we make mistakes? Are there certain errors common to failure, whether in a complex enterprise or daily life? In this truly indispensable book,…