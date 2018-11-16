Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dick Russell

Dick Russell is the author of thirteen books, including four books coauthored with former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura that spent weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. The Man Who Knew Too Much, about a conspiracy to assassinate President Kennedy, was hailed as “a masterpiece of historical reconstruction” by Publishers Weekly.
Read More Arrow Icon