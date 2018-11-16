Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dick Russell
Dick Russell is the author of thirteen books, including four books coauthored with former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura that spent weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. The Man Who Knew Too Much, about a conspiracy to assassinate President Kennedy, was hailed as “a masterpiece of historical reconstruction” by Publishers Weekly.
By the Author
The Man Who Knew Too Much
A mammoth study of one of the most mysterious figures on the fringes of the Kennedy assassination: Richard Case Nagell, described as the man "hired…