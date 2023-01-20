Diane McMartin is a Certified Sommelier and graduate of the Culinary Institute of America's Accelerated Wine and Beverage Certificate Program. The writer behind the “What Goes with . . .?” beverage-pairing column on The Hairpin, she lives in the Washington, DC, area, where she works in retail teaching wine education classes, helping customers find the perfect beverage, and wading through the seemingly endless ocean of bad Chardonnay out there.