Diana Rupp
Diana Rupp founded and runs Make Workshop in New York City, the hip craft school that teaches everything from how to use a sewing machine to spinning your own yarn. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.
By the Author
Embroider Everything Workshop
A spirited guide packed with everything you need to know to embroider like a pro and transform any plain piece of fabric or fabric surface…