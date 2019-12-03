Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Diana Giovinazzo
Diana Giovinazzo is the co-creator of “Wine, Women and Words,” a weekly literary podcast where authors are interviewed over a glass of wine. She also has a blog, “Creating Herstory,” where she explores women’s history and literature. As a board member of the Los Angeles chapter of the Women’s National Book Association, Diana is active in her literary community. She currently resides in the Los Angeles area with her husband and dogs. The Woman in Red is her debut novel.Read More
By the Author
The Woman in Red
Experience the epic life story of Anita Garibaldi, the courageous, headstrong revolutionary who fought for freedom and self-determination in 19th-century Brazil, Uruguay, and Italy --…