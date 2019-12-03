Diana Giovinazzo

Diana Giovinazzo is the co-creator of “Wine, Women and Words,” a weekly literary podcast where authors are interviewed over a glass of wine. She also has a blog, “Creating Herstory,” where she explores women’s history and literature. As a board member of the Los Angeles chapter of the Women’s National Book Association, Diana is active in her literary community. She currently resides in the Los Angeles area with her husband and dogs. The Woman in Red is her debut novel.