Deya Muniz

Deya Muniz was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, where they grew up watching Pride and Prejudice and reading copious amounts of shoujo manga. In 2017 they moved to the US to pursue a master's degree in Sequential art, where they met and fell in love with a wonderful girl who makes delicious grilled cheese sandwiches.
