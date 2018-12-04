Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Derek Milman
Derek Milman has worked as a playwright, screenwriter, film school teacher, DJ, and underground humor magazine publisher. A classically trained actor, he has performed on stages across the country and appeared in numerous TV shows, commercials, and films. Derek currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, where he writes full time. Swipe Right for Murder is his second novel for young adults.Read More
By the Author
Swipe Right for Murder
An epic case of mistaken identity puts a teen looking for a hookup on the run from both the FBI and a murderous cult in…