Derek Beres

Derek Beres is a multi-faceted author and media expert based in Los Angeles. He is the Head of Content Marketing and Community at Centered and co-host of the Conspirituality podcast. A former reporter and magazine editor, he has written for dozens of publications, including Rolling Stone, National Geographic, Women’s Health, Big Think, and Yoga Journal. Derek taught group fitness at Equinox Fitness for 17 years, where he also created Flow Play, an innovative program at the intersection of music, neuroscience, and movement. Derek received his degree in religion from Rutgers University in 1997.



Matthew Remski is an author and freelance journalist, with bylines in The Walrus and GEN by Medium. He’s published eight books of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction, including Threads of Yoga: a remix of Patanjali’s Sutras with commentary and reverie. His most recent book, Practice and All is Coming: Abuse, Cult Dynamics, and Healing in Yoga and Beyond has earned international praise as a groundbreaking resource for critical thinking and community health. He lives in Toronto with his partner and their two sons.



Julian Walker grew up in South Africa and has been teaching yoga in Los Angeles for 27 years. He also facilitates and DJs a weekly ecstatic dance event, runs a busy bodywork practice, and is a trained yoga instructor. Julian has taught at Esalen Institute and Kripalu, and co-created the Awakened Heart, Embodied Mind teacher training. He has been writing critically about New Age spirituality, gurus, and Western yoga culture since 2004. Julian has also made several appearances presenting his experiential synthesis of mindfulness, movement, neuroscience, and somatic psychology techniques at the UCLA Interpersonal Neurobiology conference.

