Dennis Swanberg served the local church in pastoral ministry for 23 years. Then, in 1995, Dennis took a leap of faith when he stepped down as church pastor and stepped up to the microphone. Soon, Swan became “America’s Minister of Encouragement,” speaking to about 150 churches and organizations every year. He has hosted two successful TV series, authored eight books, and created over a dozen DVDs. Dennis is a graduate of Baylor University. He earned both a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Ministry at Southwestern Seminary. He is married, has two grown sons, and lives in Monroe, Louisiana.



Ron Smith has co-written several books and published hundreds more as co- founder/publisher of Freeman Smith, an imprint of Worthy Publishing.