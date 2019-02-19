Dee Brestin is the author of The Friendships of Women, which has sold more than 1 million copies and Falling in Love with Jesus (with Kathy Troccoli), which has sold more than 400,000 copies. She is also a Bible teacher, writer, and speaker with a blog and weekly Bible study that is one of the most active on the internet. She has also published over 20 Bible studies. A frequent guest on Moody Radio and Focus on the Family, she also speaks annually at many large women’s conferences. Dee resides with her family Kearney, Nebraska.

