Debbie Viguie
By the Author
Kiss of Revenge
Susan and her friends must prepare for their most important battle with the vampire Richelieu, but they find themselves divided. Wendy has been kidnapped by…
Kiss of Life
The Baron has lived for hundreds of years, a vampire who makes the most of his immortal life. Having personally learned the value of freedom,…
Kiss of Death
In the wake of a failed attempt to defeat the vampire Richelieu, Susan and her friends are weakened and divided. Raphael must set aside his…
Kiss of Night
Centuries ago, Raphael was a blasphemous knight who fought in the Crusades purely for his own mercenary benefit, and to satisfy his taste for killing.…