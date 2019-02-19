Dawn Owens
Dawn Owens is the founder and executive director of The Link of Cullman County, a ministry addressing poverty founded in March 2012 that serves over three thousand people a year in twenty-three locations. She has a B.A. in Professional Writing and an M.Ed in Education from Kutztown University as well as seminary training from Cincinnati Christian University. She blogs regularly at dawnmowens.com and is the host of Lunch at the Link, a radio show on Praise 97.9 FM. She lives with her husband and son in Cullman, Alabama.Read More
