David Zyla is an Emmy Award–winning stylist who’s worked in film, television, commercials, and on Broadway, and has collaborated with Hillary Clinton, Tom Hanks, Susan Lucci, Neil Patrick Harris, and other celebrities. He lives in New York City.

Eila Mell, coauthor with Heidi Klum of Project Runway: The Show That Changed Fashion, writes and consults on fashion for The New York Times, Marie Claire, The Huffington Post, and Elle Canada. She lives in Westbury, New York.