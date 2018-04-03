Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

David Tamarkin

David Tamarkin is the Editor and Digital Director of Epicurious. His recipes and articles have appeared in Bon Appetit, Gourmet, Details, Food Network Magazine, Time Out Chicago, Time Out New York, Every Day with Rachael Ray, Conde Nast Traveler, Cooking Light, Wine & Spirits, and many other publications.
