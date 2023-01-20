David Solmonson

David Solmonson and Lesley Jacobs Solmonson are the husband-and-wife publishers of the popular blog 12bottlebar.com. Mr. Solmonson has written for both film and television, while Ms. Solmonson, spirits and wine writer for L.A. Weekly, is also the author of Gin: A Global History and the forthcoming Liqueur: A Global History. The Solmonsons live in Los Angeles.