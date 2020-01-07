Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
David Polfeldt
David Polfeldt is the Managing Director of Massive Entertainment, a world-leading video game studio and part of the Ubisoft family. At Massive, David has worked industry-defining, AAA games such as Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, Far Cry 3, and Tom Clancy’s The Division, which together have generated billions in revenue worldwide. Massive is currently developing a series of Avatar video games in collaboration with James Cameron and Lightstorm which will be released in conjunction with the forthcoming Avatar movies.Read More
By the Author
The Dream Architects
The inside story of the booming video game industry from the late 1990s to the present, as told by the Managing Director of Ubisoft Massive…