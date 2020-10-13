David Orell, PhD
David Orrell, Ph.D., received his doctorate in mathematics from the University of Oxford. His work in the prediction of complex systems has been featured in New Scientist and the Financial Times, and on BBC Radio, ABC Radio, and NPR. He lives in Vancouver, British Columbia.Read More
By the Author
The Future of Everything
Hurricane Katrina, the internet stock bubble, disease outbreaks -- are these predictable, preventable events, or are we merely the playthings of chaos? A compelling, irreverent,…