David Linden
David J. Linden is a professor of neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where his lab studies memory storage and recovery of function after brain injury. He is the author of three previous books: Touch, The Accidental Mind, and The Compass of Pleasure. He lives in Baltimore, Maryland.Read More
By the Author
Unique
The science of what makes you, youDavid J. Linden has devoted his career to understanding the biology common to all humans. But a few years…