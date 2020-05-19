Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
David Lienemann
David Lienemann is an editorial and lifestyle photographer based in New Mexico. As the former White House photographer for Vice President Joe Biden, he spent 8 years documenting visits to 47 states and 64 countries, making hundreds of thousands of photographs of moments both grand and intimate. Before coming to the White House, Lienemann covered the 2008 presidential campaign for clients including the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Associated Press, and Getty Images. He graduated from Cornell College with a BA in Economics and Business in 2005.
By the Author
Biden
The visual chronicle of Joe Biden's eight years as vice president to Barack Obama, revealing in intimate detail who the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee is…