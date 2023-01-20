Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
David L. Hoyt
David L. Hoyt is the most syndicated puzzle maker in the United States. He is the author of Jumble, USA Today Word Roundup, Up & Down Words, Word Winder, and more.
Merriam-Webster has been America's leading and most trusted provider of language information for over 150 years. Publications include Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate® Dictionary (among the best selling books in American history) and dictionaries for English-language learners.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Little Book of Big Word Puzzles
A pocket-sized brain gym! Mental games, visual conundrums, logic posers, riddles, illusions—in all, over 500 dazzling, full-color puzzles designed to stretch neurons and shake up your…