David J. Anderson

David J. Anderson is Seymour Benzer Professor of Biology and Director of the TianQuaio and Chrissy Chen Institute for Neuroscience at Caltech, where he studies the neurobiology of emotion. Anderson is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator and founding advisor of the Allen Institute for Brain Research. He is a recipient of the Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize and the Edward M. Skolnick Prize in Neuroscience, and a fellow of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Anderson has written for the New York Times, appeared on All Things Considered, and his TED talk on emotion has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. He lives in Pasadena, California.