David Herbert Donald
David Herbert Donald, Charles Warren professor of American history at Harvard, has won two Pulitzer Prizes for biography: Charles Sumner and the Coming of the Civil War; and Look Homeward: A Life of Thomas Wolfe.Read More
By the Author
Lincoln's Herndon
Occasionally a book that begins as a work of scholarship becomes a great and profoundly moving human document. This life of Lincoln's friend, law partner,…